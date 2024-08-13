Here's when our next two rounds of strong storms arrive

The fog will slowly clear after the morning commute, but we stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon. It will be muggy and a little warmer today with upper 70s.

Storms will start to move into areas southwest of Omaha around midnight, then move northeast overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Omaha likely won't see any storms until at least 2 or 3 in the morning. A couple of the strongest storms could reach severe levels with some hail and damaging wind. While the metro should be dry the by morning commute, there could still be some rain around western Iowa to start the day. We'll cool off into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be breezy, extra humid, and warmer with mid 80s. There will likely be at least a few spotty showers around in the afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy. Scattered storms will pop back up in the evening and continue into the night. A couple of these storms could also be severe with hail and damaging wind being the main concerns, but a tornado can't be ruled out.

There will be a few spotty showers around Thursday, but most of us stay dry, letting in a little more sunshine. Highs will be average, in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s... which we'll copy and paste onto Saturday.

With a small chance for rain Sunday, we'll add in a few more clouds, but there will still be a lot of sunshine. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

We're back to being mostly sunny on Monday with mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 85

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

