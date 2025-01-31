Here's when our warmer stretch of weather comes to an end

The wind will lighten up early tonight, and we stay mostly clear as we cool off into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

Clouds start to move back in Saturday morning, and the wind will begin to pick back up. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler than Friday, with highs in the upper 40s in Omaha. That's still more than 10 degrees above average.

Sunday could start with a little sunshine, which at least gives Unadilla Billie a chance at seeing her shadow, but we'll have to wait and see. Either way, Sunday afternoon will still feel more like spring than winter. We turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon, but we will warm up into the mid 50s. The wind will be a lot lighter compared to the first half of the weekend too.

The warmer weather this week is letting some of the river ice melt and move a little more, increasing the threat a bit for ice jams along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If you live in any of the low areas along these rivers, keep an eye on water levels, which can change quickly.

Just as we start to get used to the recent stretch of warmer weather, winter blows back in. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high close to 40.

Tuesday will be a little colder with mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

There could be a few sprinkles or spotty pockets of light rain Wednesday, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A few raindrops or snowflakes can't be ruled out Thursday, but we should start to see more sunshine in the afternoon with low 30s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and a touch warmer with upper 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Groundhog Day

High: 56

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.