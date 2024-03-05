Here's When Rain and Cooler Weather Return

Today will be a little warmer, but it should feel and look a lot better than Monday thanks to lighter wind and a lot more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A few more clouds move in tonight, but it shouldn't be as cold, dropping just below freezing for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts with a lot of clouds, but we'll try to get some sunshine out in the afternoon. Either way, the wind will be blowing some slightly warmer weather from the south, with a number of cities across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including Omaha, getting near 60 degrees.

A few spotty showers will start to move in Thursday morning, but there will be a lot of dry time into the afternoon as we warm into the mid 50s. Scattered rain becomes more likely Thursday evening and night. Some of the rain could change into wet snow overnight and into Friday morning. There likely won't be much, if any, snow stick to the ground, but rain totals of 0.1-.05" will be common.

We then dry out into Friday afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler behind the rain and snow, holding us back in the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it stays cool and breezy with upper 40s.

Clocks "spring forward" Saturday night, which is also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your weather radio, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke alarms.

We warm back up quickly early next week! Sunday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s, followed by mid 60s on Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 56

