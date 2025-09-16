Here's when rain is most likely across our neighborhoods

The hot weather continues today with a lot of sunshine and enough humidity to be annoying. Highs will be near 90, which is about 10 degrees above average. By late afternoon, a few isolated showers will start to pop up, but most of us will be dry for the evening commute.

We'll continue to see a few spotty showers across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa tonight and overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s for Wednesday morning.

There will still be some hit and miss rain around for the morning commute, but there will still be a number of dry areas. Scattered rain becomes more common by late morning and into the lunch hour. We'll continue to see scattered rain at times through the afternoon with a few storms mixed in. While nearly all of our neighborhoods will see rain at some point during the day, there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy, keeping highs just shy of 80. Rain becomes less likely late in the day.

Thursday is not looking as wet now. There will still be a number of showers and storms in the region, but just over half of us could stay dry all day. It will be mostly cloudy with upper 70s.

Hit and miss showers and storms stay with us Friday, but like Thursday, they will only be for about half of us. Take the rain gear for your Friday night football games, because a handful of stadiums will likely get a little wet.

We'll keep a few hit and miss showers and storms around for the weekend, but there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. Highs will be close to 80 both afternoons.

Rain is less likely Monday as we warm into the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 79

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

