Here's when relief arrives after a hot and steamy end to the workweek

We have a few spotty downpours popping up over western Iowa this morning, which are moving into central Iowa, but the rest of us are dry. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and a little breezy as temperatures continue to climb. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like we're just over 100 in the metro.

It stays warmer overnight. We only fall into the mid 70s for Friday morning.

It gets even hotter on Friday with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy, making it feel a little cooler, but the humidity will push the heat index to about 108 late in the day.

Late Friday night, a few strong storms could pass through areas north of Omaha. A couple of those pockets of rain could survive into early Saturday morning.

A weak cold front will start to drop the heat this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with upper 80s. A lot of us will be dry all day, but a quick shower is possible at any point. A few hit and miss showers and storms are more likely late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There's a good chance you'll stay dry Sunday afternoon before another round of scattered rain and storms arrives Sunday night.

A handful of spotty showers could still be around Monday, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday brings a little more sunshine with mid 80s and only a slim chance for rain.

We warm into the upper 80s Wednesday with a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 76

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Storms Late (North)

High: 96

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

