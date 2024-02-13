Here's When Snow Returns This Week

The warm weather continues today with highs in the low 50s in Omaha with a mix of sunshine and clouds. South of Omaha, there should be even more sunshine, putting most spots at least into the mid 50s. Farther north, there will be more clouds, holding some cities in the 40s. Also north of Omaha, there could be a few spotty and light showers early in the evening.

We'll see some clearing overnight as we drop just below freezing for Wednesday morning.

Clouds take over again Wednesday afternoon, but more of us will reach the mid 50s for Valentine's Day afternoon.

Hit and miss rain will start to move into the region Wednesday evening ahead of our next cold front. We'll continue dodging the scattered rain Wednesday night, and a few snowflakes could mix in before the rain ends overnight. Areas west of the metro have the best chance to stay dry.

It will be cooler and a little breezy behind the cold front on Thursday. It will be partly cloudy with highs near 40.

Our best chance for snow will be Thursday night and into Friday morning, but at this point, it does not look like a major snow. It's too early to get into specific snow totals, but many of us likely end up with an inch... give or take. With the timing, it could easily slow down the Friday morning commute.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low 30s and mostly cloudy skies. It will probably be a little breezy still too.

We start to warm back up over the weekend with a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be in the upper 30s followed by upper 40s on Sunday.

Monday will also be in the upper 40s with a few more clouds.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain North

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 56

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Late

High: 40

