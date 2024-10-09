Here's when temperatures tumble after stretch of warm weather

The warm-up continues this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A lot of eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, will make it into the mid 80s. Western Iowa will continue to run a little cooler, in the low 80s.

Like recent mornings, we'll continue to see a wide variety of 40s and low 50s across our neighborhoods for Thursday morning.

It gets even warmer Thursday with upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. It will also be a little breezy, with winds around 15-25 mph at times, increasing the fire danger. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly.

We stay mostly sunny Friday with upper 80s, keeping us 15-20 degrees above average.

A cold front arrives Friday night, which will cool us off a lot through the weekend, but it won't bring any rain or storms. Saturday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be breezy as cooler weather continues to blow in, holding us down in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Monday will start in the mid 30s which could allow for some frosty areas, and we warm up into the low 60s in the second half of the day with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday could start near freezing in Omaha, so parts of western Iowa will drop below freezing. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cool with a high near 60.

