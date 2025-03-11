Here's when the 70s return after briefly cooling off

A cold front pushed through overnight, and it will stay a little breezy this morning as cooler weather blows in behind it from the north. The wind will be lighter this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, which is still about 10 degrees above average. We stay mostly sunny.

It will still be mostly clear tonight as we drop into the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

We quickly start to warm back up Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks even warmer with a lot of sunshine and mid 70s!

Friday will be windy as an area of low pressure moves into the Heartland, but we stay about 25 degrees above average, in the mid 70s. The stronger wind will increase the fire danger. The day starts with some sunshine, but we'll see more clouds arrive in the afternoon. Late in the afternoon, a few spotty showers and storms will start to pop up in the area, which become more widespread Friday night. The severe weather threat will be higher east of our area, but a severe storm or two will also be possible closer to home, especially in western Iowa.

Before the rain ends Saturday morning, the last bit of it could change into snow as colder weather starts to wrap around on the back side of the low pressure. This will be more likely north of Omaha. Accumulation is unlikely for most of us, but there could be enough snow to stick to the ground in northeast Nebraska.

It stays windy Saturday as colder air keeps blowing in. This will hold back temperatures in the upper 40s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, and we see more sunshine, but it stays colder. We'll be in the upper 40s, which is average for the middle of March.

Monday brings a nice warm-up into the mid 60s for St. Patrick's Day with mostly sunny skies.

