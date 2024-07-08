Here's When the 90s Return After a Nice Start to the Workweek

We're waking up with a few foggy areas scattered across the region, with the thickest fog in western Iowa. Once the fog clears by late morning, we will be mostly sunny the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with fairly low humidity for early July.

With the lower humidity still around tonight, we will be able to cool off into the low 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a couple of degrees warmer, pushing us into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay in the mid 80s Wednesday with a couple more clouds. We may have to dodge a few isolated showers and storms late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

The sunshine is back in full force to finish the workweek, and the heat and humidity start to climb. Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks hot. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday. Both afternoons will be mostly sunny. With higher humidity, the mornings only cool off into the low 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 84

