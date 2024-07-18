Here's When the Weekend Rain Arrives

We keep the heat and humidity under control today! Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

It won't be as cool overnight tonight, but it will still be very comfortable for the middle of July, dropping into the low 60s in Omaha for Friday morning. Upper 50s will be more common in western Iowa.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but more clouds move in during the afternoon. We'll also have to dodge a few spotty showers Friday afternoon, but many spots will be able to stay dry into the evening commute as we warm up into the low 80s again. It will start to get a little muggy too.

Showers and non-severe storms become more likely late Friday night and into Saturday morning. We'll be dodging scattered rain and storms the rest of Saturday, so have an indoor backup plan for any outdoor events. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some leftover scattered rain, but more neighborhoods will be able to stay dry in the second half of the weekend than the first half. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Weekend rain totals of 0.25 to 0.5 inches will be common, but areas that get hit by multiple storms could easily push over an inch.

We have to keep some small chances for rain around early in the next workweek, but we should see more sunshine, warming us into the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

There's a better chance of keeping everyone dry Wednesday with mid 80s.

