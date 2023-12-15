Here's When The Weekend Rain Ends For Your City

Scattered, mainly light, rain will continue on and off the rest of the day. Friday's rain will likely add up to between .25 to .5+ inches in many cities... although some will see less. Anything helps when we're running 8 inches below average for the year. The rain will keep us cloudy and cooler today with highs in the low 40s.

The rain continues at times tonight, but we start to dry out overnight as we cool into the low 30s. By the time most of us wake up Saturday morning, a vast majority of the leftover rain will be in western Iowa, but it could take until the early afternoon to fully dry out in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. We'll try to squeeze out some late-day sunshine in eastern Nebraska, but it will be chilly with low 40s. A lot of cities in western Iowa and northwest Missouri may struggle to even get to 40.

The sunshine returns Sunday! It will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

We have to get through a one-day shot of colder weather Monday. It will be mostly sunny with mid 30s.

It gets breezy and warmer again Tuesday with mid 40s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday look great as we get closer to 50!

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

On and Off Rain

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 33

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain East

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 47

