Here's when we cool off after a warm weekend

We continue to slowly warm up today with a lot of sunshine, but the humidity stays low! Highs will be in the mid 80s in Omaha, low 80s in western Iowa, and some upper 80s are possible for southeast Nebraska.

High school football games will kick off in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine, but you might want some long sleeves for the second half. We'll be in the mid and upper 60s as you're heading home.

Thanks to the low humidity, we get to keep enjoying some cool and comfy mornings. Saturday will start in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s, and we'll keep the mid 80s and sunshine for Sunday.

We stay mostly sunny with mid 80s on Monday.

A cold front will make Tuesday feel a little more like fall. We stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s.

We warm up into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 55

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 85

