Here's when winter's return could include light freezing rain

A cold front is pushing south through our neighborhoods this morning. Once it arrives, the wind will quickly pick up out of the north. Some of the wind will push over 30 mph midday. Although colder today, it will still be above average. Northeast Nebraska will be the coldest area today with low 30s. Omaha will be in the low 40s most of the afternoon, and cities down towards northwest Missouri will enjoy some mid and upper 40s with more clouds than sunshine.

Thanks to today's cold front, we will cool off quickly this evening. Omaha will be in the upper 20s by 8:00. The wind will lighten up tonight, but we drop into the teens for Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dip a little below average Tuesday afternoon, but the wind won't be as strong, around 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

By late Wednesday morning, very light freezing rain will try to push into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. While this isn't a guarantee yet, even a little freezing rain will cause a lot of travel problems. The best chance to see this will be south of I-80, but it could make it farther north. In the afternoon, we should get the temperature above freezing, into the mid 30s. Any leftover freezing rain would change into regular rain at that point before we completely dry out Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We get a little warmer Friday, near 40, with partly cloudy skies.

Late Friday and into Saturday, there could be a few raindrops around, but it won't be enough to be beneficial. This keeps us mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon, but we stay near 40.

Sunday brings more sunshine, but it will be a little cooler with mid 30s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Colder

Low: 15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 31

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Freezing Rain Possible

High: 35

