Here's when you could see rain this weekend

A cold front is moving in from the northeast, and ahead of it, we have scattered rain. Most of us will see rain once or twice today, but most of the day will be dry. In fact, we'll even see some sunshine at times. The cold front arrives first in northeast Nebraska first, keeping highs there near 70. Omaha should hit the upper 70s with the front not arriving until late afternoon. This will end the metro's chance for rain by the evening commute. Highs will also be in the upper 70s farther southeast where the spotty rain will continue in some neighborhoods through early tonight.

High school football games in the metro will kick off in the low 70s and cool off into the low 60s by the end.

Saturday starts with some sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds move back in for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Another batch of rain will move into northeast Nebraska early in the afternoon, then it swings towards Omaha around the late afternoon to evening. The farther south you live, the better chance you have of staying dry.

Cooler weather continues to blow in Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with mid 60s, which is average for the middle of October.

We have a small window to hit the low 70s on Monday before another cold front arrives. This will bring more wind and tries to kick off at least some scattered rain back to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with low 60s.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday and warm up into the upper 60s.

Thursday will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Morning Sun

Scattered P.M. Rain

Breezy Late

High: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 65

