Here's who has the best chance of light freezing rain Wednesday

We continue to get colder today as the winter weather settles back into the region. Highs will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. The wind won't be as strong as it was on Monday, but wind chills still likely won't reach above the teens this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as we drop to near 20 for Wednesday morning.

Before the Wednesday morning commute begins, a few hit and miss pockets of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. We'll continue to dodge these through most of the day, with a few pockets of the freezing rain even around the region into the Wednesday evening commute. Anyone could get hit by some of the freezing rain, but it will be more common south of I-80. At any point Wednesday, if you see a wet road, parking lot, or sidewalk, treat it like an icy one. Even a thin layer of ice can make for slippery and dangerous travel.

When dry Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with low 30s.

Thursday will be breezy, but it will also be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be a little warmer Friday, near 40, with a few more clouds.

Saturday could bring a few pockets of light snow, but right now, it doesn't look like anything that would stick to the ground or cause any problems. It will also be breezy with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We get to enjoy a lot more sunshine Sunday, but we drop down into the mid 30s.

Monday will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 28

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Freezing Drizzle

High: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 39

