Here's who will see more rain Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will continue at times the rest of the day, but severe weather is not expected. While a few showers could push farther north, most of today's rain will be along and south of the I-80 corridor. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler. Our wettest areas south of Omaha may only make it into the upper 60s. With a little more dry time in Omaha, we should see low 70s. And while our most northern neighborhoods are usually the cooler spots, some of you will make it into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Any leftover rain south of Omaha will end late tonight, and we'll start Wednesday with a few leftover clouds. It will also be cooler with upper 50s to start the day.

Wednesday looks VERY nice! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with mid 70s and lower humidity.

We warm back up to 80 Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday looks a touch warmer with low 80s and sunshine.

The low 80s will continue over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. With lower humidity still in place, we'll be able to cool off into the upper 50s both mornings.

Monday will also be in the low 80s, keeping us a touch above average.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Comfy

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

