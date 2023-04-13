High Fire Danger Continues

Thursday brings another round of wind and heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s again with mostly sunny skies. The combination of stronger winds tomorrow and low humidity will continue to cause a very high fire danger, so continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. Like we've been seeing, fires can spread quickly out of control. Air quality will continue to be lower at times as smoke continues to blow in from controlled burns in Kansas.

Friday likely starts with some sunshine, but clouds will thicken up in the afternoon. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. We could see a couple spotty showers in the afternoon, but the dry air could prevent the rain from reaching the ground. Rain and storms become more likely Friday evening and night. A couple of the storms could reach strong to severe levels.

The rain continues at times Saturday morning, with scattered pockets of rain lingering into the afternoon. It will be a lot cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be cool and comfy with a high in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies.

We keep warming up early next week with a lot of sunshine! Monday will be in the upper 60s followed by mid 70s Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain/Storms Late

High: 81

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Breezy

High: 52

