High Fire Danger Continues Through the Weekend

FIRE DANGER: The combination of strong winds and very low humidity will keep the fire danger very high over the weekend, especially in the afternoon and evenings. The worst combination of wind and dry air will be Sunday. Do not burn anything outside or do anything that could start a fire, this includes throwing cigarettes out your window. Any fire would likely spread quickly out of control.

FORECAST: It will still be breezy early tonight, but the wind will lighten up more overnight as we cool off into the mid 30s for Saturday morning.

The warm-up gets back on track this weekend! Saturday will be breezy with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

The wind will be even a little stronger on Sunday, helping to warm us into the mid 70s. It looks like the cold front will come a little earlier in the day now, and if it keeps speeding up, we'll have to shave off a few more degrees from the forecast. It will be mostly sunny afternoon, but we may have to dodge a few spotty showers heading into Sunday night.

A few of the spotty showers, or maybe even a few snowflakes, could last into early Monday morning, but most of us will still be dry. It will be breezy and cooler the rest of Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Even Tuesday will be a little breezy at times, cooling us off a little more, into the low 50s.

We should be able to warm back up into the upper 50s on Wednesday before another storm system moves through the Heartland with rain and snow. For now, it looks like eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be on the rainy side of the system.

We could see rain as early as late Wednesday, but it will be more likely Thursday and into early Friday. This also blows in some cooler weather, dropping us into the low 50s on Thursday, followed by upper 40s on Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 76

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Early

Breezy

High: 58

