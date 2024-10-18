High fire danger continues with warm and windy weather

We stay warm and windy today with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. The worst of the wind, around 15-35 mph, will be from the late morning through the evening, keeping the fire danger high. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and then we cool off into the low 50s for Saturday morning.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds and a little less wind. It will still be breezy though, so while the fire danger won't be as high, it will still be there. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

It stays breezy Sunday as we warm up a little more. It will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.

There's finally a better chance for some rain to hit your backyard on Monday, but it will be scattered, keeping about half our neighborhoods dry. It will also be cooler with more clouds and a high near 70.

The sunshine is back Tuesday, warming us into the mid 70s.

We start to cool off again Wednesday with mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

