Very High Fire Danger Friday

Winds quickly ramp up from the northwest this morning, blowing around 45 mph in the afternoon. In combination with low humidity, this will create a very high fire danger across the region, so avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire such as throwing a cigarette out the window. Any fire would likely spread quickly out of control.

The good news about Friday is we get to enjoy a lot of sunshine, and more seasonable weather, with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind lightens up pretty quickly Friday night. We will cool off into the upper 20s under mostly clear skies for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be slightly cooler with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Saturday and Sunday afternoons will both be in the upper 40s.

The wind starts to pick up again early next week, but it will be slightly warmer again Monday. Highs will be near 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer as we climb into the low 70s, but there is the potential to get even warmer. Clouds also thicken up Tuesday, followed by the chance for scattered showers to move in by Tuesday night.

The rain could continue at times Wednesday with strong winds. It will also be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. As we keep cooling off Wednesday night, the rain could change to snow. There's still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of this system and the amount of moisture it brings with it, so stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

Thursday looks drier with less wind, but also cooler, in the upper 40s.

