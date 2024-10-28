High fire danger returns before our next decent chance for rain

It starts to get a little windy at times today, with warmer weather blowing in from the south. So, even with mostly cloudy skies, we will manage to push into the upper 70s. That's about 20 degrees above average! The warmer weather and stronger wind will also start to increase the fire danger across the region.

The wind will be lighter overnight, and it stays warm. We only cool off into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

The wind gets even stronger Tuesday, at times around 45 mph. This will cause a very high fire danger. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. It could spread quickly out of control. Tuesday will also be the warmest day of the week with mid 80s and more clouds than sunshine.

A cold front starts to push into eastern Nebraska from the west late Tuesday night. The front will kick off scattered showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday morning across eastern Nebraska. A couple of the strongest storms could come with strong wind and a couple pockets of hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected. By late Wednesday morning, more of the rain will expand southeast into southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri. This is where most of the rain will be in the second half of the day, but anyone could see some bonus rain late Wednesday. A majority of us will see rain from this, but there will be a few spots that stay dry. Rain totals will vary quite a bit depending where the heavier pockets of rain hit.

Behind the cold front, we start to cool off. Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 60s.

The cooler weather settles in for Halloween. Thursday starts in the mid 30s, and we only warm up into the mid 50s in the afternoon, but it will be mostly sunny. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters as we cool into the upper 40s by 8 at night.

Friday looks breezy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay in the 60s over the weekend with at least some hit and miss rain both Saturday and Sunday, making us mostly cloudy.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 63

