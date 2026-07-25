High heat to last into early next week

3 Things to Know



Dangerous heat this weekend

Trends of storms Sunday night

End of next week will be a little cooler

Forecast

We reached 100 degrees in Omaha for the second time this year, with our heat indices between 110-115 degrees. Tonight, we fall into the upper 70s as some clouds begin to build in. A severe cluster of storms will roll across South Dakota and northern Iowa, but this should miss us to the north.

The heat does not relent into Sunday as the thermometer will crest as high as 102 by the afternoon, but the feels-like temperature could reach 115 in spots. By the evening, a storm or two may form in the heat. This is a low chance, but some damaging winds are possible inside any storm.

Monday could be a third day in a row of 100+ degree heat, with a third day of heat indices going above 110 degrees. Like Sunday, a storm or two might develop in the evening, but most of us look to stay dry.

We begin to pull away from the high heat on Tuesday, but it's still hot as temperatures climb into the low 90s. We hold in the low 90s on Wednesday.

Thursday may bring our next chance at rain and storms. As of now, it looks like not everyone will see these storms, but that can change in the coming days. Depending on how many storms there are, Thursday's high may be kept cooler, in the 80s.

We continue to see seasonally hot weather into the weekend with highs around 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 78

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY

Sunny

Dangerous Heat

High: 102

Heat Index: 110-115

Wind: SE 15-25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dangerous Heat

High: 101

Heat Index: 110-115

Wind: SE 10-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 92

Wind: SE 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

