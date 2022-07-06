More Showers and Storm Ahead

After a wet start to the day, we get a lot more dry weather in the second half of our Wednesday. There will just be a few spotty showers to dodge, keeping us mostly cloudy. While cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 80s, it will still be humid.

After midnight, another round of showers and storms develops across the region. A lot of this rain will continue into the Thursday morning commute as we cool off into the low 70s. A lot of us will pick up between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, but some ares could see more than 2 inches.

Thursday afternoon will be drier than the morning, but like Wednesday, there will be some spotty rain to dodge. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a lot of humidity and more clouds than sunshine.

Friday will be a lot drier with only a few isolated showers to dodge. Most of us stay dry as we warm into the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We'll keep some small rain chances in for the weekend, but it looks like most of us stay dry. With drier weather, we're able to start warming back up. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday, then closer to 90 on Sunday.

We'll be in the upper 80s to start the next workweek with a little more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wet Morning

High: 84

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

