High Winds, Extreme Cold and Near Record Lows this Weekend

Snow is coming to an end this evening, but it may have the appearance that it is still snowing. That is because the winds is blowing snow into the air! This will continue to cause travel problems. Winds around 40mph will be blowing and drifting the snow back onto already cleared roads and greatly reduce visibility at times the rest of the night. It will be very cold with temperatures dropping in the negatives tonight.

Dangerous cold and wind will be with us for the weekend. The list of wind chills shows how bad the next few mornings will feel across the region. Omaha will likely end up around the middle of each range. Please keep your pets inside! Also, check on your neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying warm.

KMTV

Saturday afternoon will also be windy with temperatures falling through the day. By the middle of the afternoon, we are in the single digits below zero with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will start to clear Saturday night and that's when it will get VERY cold.

Sunday will start in the teens, possibly the 20s below zero, and we stay below zero all day!

The record low for Omaha is -21, set in 1888.

We should at least see more of a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, making it look a little less frigid... but it will stay breezy.

For the M.L.K. holiday and Iowa caucus Monday, we start in the negative teens again and stay below freezing for the afternoon. It will still be breezy, making it feel even worse.

We're still below zero Tuesday morning, but it should finally get above zero in the afternoon with some good sunshine.

The wind will be a little stronger again Tuesday, but thanks to a warm front, some less frigid air will blow in. This should get us into the low 20s. There could be a couple pockets of light rain or snow around, but it doesn't look very likely right now.

Before you know it, another cold front moves in, dropping us back down into the teens for Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: -3

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: -6

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Record Low: -21 (set in 1888)

Forecast Low: -20

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: -8

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.