Higher Heat and Humidity Continue into the Weekend

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which will continue to impact air quality at times. The smoke should begin to thin out over the weekend.

FORECAST: The heat and humidity continue to inch higher today with Omaha in the low 90s. The humidity will make most of the afternoon feel like the mid and upper 90s.

Just like we've been seeing all week, a few areas of thick fog will form into Friday morning as we cool off into the low 70s.

We keep the heat, humidity, and sunshine around Friday with more low 90s. It will also be a little breezy at times.

Not much changes over the weekend. It will be hot, humid, and breezy at times with highs in the low 90s both afternoons.

Scattered rain and storms are looking more likely Sunday night, but they should be gone by the Monday morning commute.

The late-weekend rain won't cool us off. Monday will be in the mid 90s with a few clouds.

We will stay in the mid 90s into the middle of next week, but we may need to eventually up the highs into the upper 90s midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

