Highs near average for the second part of this week

We managed to pick up a few hundredths of an inch of rain today. Any showers from earlier in the day will clear this evening. Tonight will be mostly clear as we cool off into the low 50s in Omaha for Wednesday morning. A lot of neighborhoods outside of the city will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny as we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 70s. An average high for late September is 77 degrees.

We'll be flirting with 80 Thursday and Friday with a lot of sunshine both days.

We're getting really close to completely taking the small chance for rain off the weekend, but for now, we'll keep it, just in case. Saturday will be near 80, followed by low 80s on Sunday. As mentioned previously, we'll have a few clouds around this weekend, but things are trending dry.

Monday looks partly to mostly sunny, but we do get a cold front. Highs will be near 80 on Monday, cooling in the 70s on Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

