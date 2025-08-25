Hit and miss rain Tuesday

It is very cool this morning with a mix of 40s and 50s across our neighborhoods.

This afternoon looks really nice with low 70s, sunshine, and low humidity!

Overnight, a few hit and miss showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These will continue into the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the low 50s.

There won't be as many showers around Tuesday afternoon, but a few spotty showers will make it into the second half of the day. About 1/3 of us will see rain, meaning many spots stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds where it is dry.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer with a high closer to 80 in Omaha, but the humidity stays low. A couple isolated showers can't be ruled out, but plan on staying dry.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with low 80s.

We stay near 80 Friday with a few clouds. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most of us will be dry.

Rain is more likely this weekend with scattered showers across the region both Saturday and Sunday. This will keep more clouds around and helps to keep the heat under control. Highs will be near 80 both afternoons.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 80

