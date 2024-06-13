Hit and Miss Storms Bring More Hail to Some Thursday

The hot and muggy weather continues today with highs in the low 90s early in the afternoon. Thanks to a cold front moving southeast through the region today, we should cool off into the mid and upper 80s into the evening commute. The cold front will also kick off a few hit and miss storms. Omaha has a good chance of staying dry, but it we see a storm, it would be early in the afternoon. By late afternoon, the cold front will be southeast of Omaha, where storms will be more likely. Some of these could be severe with 2"+ large hail and strong wind.

The storm threat ends early tonight, and skies quickly clear. It will be a little cooler Friday morning as we drop into the low 60s.

Friday will be a lot less muggy but only a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The day starts with a lot of sunshine, but more clouds move in during the afternoon. These could give way to a few spotty showers, but a lot of us are dry all afternoon and evening. Widespread rain and storms will move in late Friday night and overnight.

Some of the rain continues into Saturday morning, but the middle part of the day looks a lot drier. This will make way for a warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive Saturday evening and night and could continue into early Sunday morning.

Father's Day will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. It will be breezy, but it likely won't help it feel much better.

We stay in the mid 90s Monday with some hit and miss storms.

We'll continue to see at least some scattered rain and storms into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 90s, followed by upper 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 89

