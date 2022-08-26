Hit & Miss Storms For Friday

Some of us have to dodge a few hit and miss storms this morning. They are not for everybody, but it is something to keep in mind as you head out for your commute into work.

Friday's warmth will be average with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. We have another small rain chance late Friday into Saturday morning.

Both days of the weekend bring warm temperatures and breezy conditions.

The beginning of the weekend will bring us some more active weather. Saturday morning is when we're expecting to see some dry time. Towards the late afternoon into the evening is when we have a chance of seeing some storms and showers reach into the area. The majority of us will see some rain at some point in the day on Saturday.

Rain and storm chances stick around as we head into the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

We're likely dry by the second half of the day on Sunday with highs, once again, flirting with 90°.

Next week keeps the unsettle weather pattern going with isolated to scattered rain chances each day.

Our high temperatures take a hit by Thursday next week as we look to close out the week with low 80s for highs.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms/Showers

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

Breezy

High: 91

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 89

