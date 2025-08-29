Holiday weekend looking wetter and cooler

Friday is starting with some thick pockets of fog across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but there are plenty of neighborhoods without any fog too.

After a cloudy start to the day, we'll see more of a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, in the low 80s, which is close to average for late August.

We stay dry for Friday night football games! They will start in the upper 70s and then cool off into the low 70s by the end.

Overnight, a couple isolated showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west. We will cool off into the low 60s.

As we go through Saturday, scattered showers and storms will slowly expand from west to east through the region, but there should be some good dry time mixed in too. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with mid 70s in Omaha. Farther west, where rain arrives earlier in the day, it will be even cooler.

By Saturday night, there will be a number of scattered showers and storms spread out across the area. These will continue at times Sunday. With more rain around in the second half of the weekend, highs may only hit the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy when dry.

The scattered showers and storms will continue Monday for Labor Day, so have an indoor backup plan for any holiday events you have planned outside. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a lot drier, but there will still be some spotty showers around. This keeps us mostly cloudy. We will warm up into the mid 70s.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing another chance for rain.

Behind the cold front, we are expecting the coolest weather of the season so far. Wednesday will be near 70 with some afternoon sunshine.

Omaha could drop into the 40s for the first time in months Thursday morning. In the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny, but we may not even make it to 70.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

