Holiday weekend rain begins Friday, continues off/on through Memorial Day

Clouds will move in overnight ahead of this weekend's rain. It will be another cool morning start to Friday, in the mid 40s.

While dry for most of Friday morning, scattered showers will begin to move into eastern Nebraska by late morning, continuing into Iowa by early afternoon and becoming widespread for most of the region through early evening. Thank to the clouds and rain, temperatures around Omaha will only reach the low 60s, making for a pretty cool day.

Any leftover rain should end late Friday evening, leaving us dry for much of Friday night through Saturday morning. Our skies will remain cloudy Saturday, but thanks to a few dry hours in the afternoon, we should be able to reach the upper 60s.

Once again, more rain will move back later in the afternoon and becomes widespread Saturday night. Some of this rain may be heavy south of Omaha and could continue off and on for Sunday morning, before drying out Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler and staying cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. More rain will again move into the region Sunday night.

Memorial Day will start out with some rain in the morning, and we are unsure how late in the day the rain will last. It will be a cloudy and very cool, breezy day with highs barely reaching 60 degrees.

While there are still some slight chances at rain Tuesday and Wednesday, we should be back to increased sunshine and warmer conditions with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Some Dry Time

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Late

High: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Rain

High: 65

