Hot again Tuesday, followed by windy storms Tuesday night

It will be a warm evening with clear skies. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks hot, and a little more humid with a chance for storms late in the evening. Until then, we'll see a lot of sunshine during the day with highs in the low 90s.

Late Tuesday night, around 10 or 11pm, storms will move in from the northwest, ahead of an approaching cold front. Depending on how well they hold their strength, there's a small threat for damaging wind and a couple pockets of hail. If the storms hold together for Omaha, they likely won't arrive until midnight or later. The storms should weaken as they push farther southeast overnight. The farther southeast of Omaha you live, the better chance of staying dry.

Wednesday will bring some hit and miss rain during the day as the cold front is overhead, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Another round of storms will be possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening as the cold front heads south. Again, there will be a small threat for a couple severe storms, mainly to our south of Omaha and closer to the front.

There could be some leftover rain around into Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. It will also be our coolest day of the week with highs falling just shy of 80 degrees.

Most of Friday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and low 80s. Hit and miss storms will be possible again late Friday night.

There will be a few chances for rain and storms over the weekend. While it's not raining, we should be able to see some sunshine. It will be warmer and more muggy out with high in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Once the weekend rain moves out, it's on to the heat. Temperatures on Monday will reach the low 90s, followed by mid 90s next Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 86

