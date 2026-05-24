Hot and breezy Memorial Day ahead for the Omaha area

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Memorial Day is looking hot, breezy, and dry

Staying warm early this week before cooling off

Thunderstorms return beginning Thursday

FORECAST

We continue to be warm and dry this evening, through a storm or two may develop over far northeast Nebraska, but most of us will be dry. Temperatures tonight drop into the low 60s.

Memorial Day is looking hot, breezy, and dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

The warmth continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Most of the rain looks to stay south of Omaha on Wednesday, but some showers are possible close to the Kansas border. Elsewhere, the warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms become more widespread into Thursday, but any severe weather risk looks to be low. Highs will start to drop off, with low 80s in the afternoon.

More storms are possible on Friday. It's not a washout, but scattered storms are possible through the day. The severe risk continues to be low. Highs fall into the upper 70s.

Storm chances continue into the weekend, but they get lower. Highs hold in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: W 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

High: 89

Wind: S 15-30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 89

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms South

High: 87

Wind: SE 5-15

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