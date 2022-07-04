Hot and Humid Independence Day

The showers and storms will end by late morning, then skies clear, letting in a lot of sunshine for the afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 105 in Omaha. Drink plenty of water before heading out and while enjoying the holiday outside.

We stay dry and warm for tonight's holiday fun. At 8pm, Gene Leahy Mall will be in the low 90s and feeling like the upper 90s. For the fireworks closer to 10 pm, we will be in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies.

It will be a warm start to Tuesday with lows in the upper 70s. This sets us up for another very hot afternoon. Highs will be near 100 with the heat index over 105. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday evening, a few scattered storms start to move in from the north, then expand south Tuesday night. More than half of us likely avoid the rain, but one or two storms could produce some strong winds or small pockets of hail.

We pull back the heat a bit Wednesday, but it will still be hot. Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another wave of hit and miss storms will move in Wednesday night.

Thursday will be closer to 90 with more hit and miss storms to dodge at night.

Friday could be the coolest day of the week. Highs will be near average, which is the upper 80s. Most stay dry, but we'll keep a small rain chance in the forecast for now.

It's back to the low 90s over the weekend with small rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy and Humid

High: 97

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Low: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Night Storms

High: 100

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 92

