Hot and humid weather returns to Omaha this weekend

It will be a breezy and partly cloudy evening, with mainly dry conditions until after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s for Friday morning.

An isolated rain shower will be possible throughout the day on Friday, but most neighborhoods should stay dry. By the afternoon, some sunshine will come back out, aiding temperatures back in the lower 80s. Like Thursday, it could get a little breezy at times.

Rain will become possible for a few hours late Friday night, before clearing out of the region early Saturday morning.

The summer heat and humidity will kick back in for the weekend. If you're heading to Offutt AFB for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, make sure you take sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

There will be a few clouds mixed in with Saturday's sunshine, but we will push into the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with mid 90s. The humidity will make both days feel over 100. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some.

We slowly pull back the heat early in the next workweek. Monday will be in the low 90s with a few clouds and a small chance for rain.

The small chance for rain continues into midweek with upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 82

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy and Humid

High: 92

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 96

