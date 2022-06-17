Hot and Humid Weekend

The overnight storms left behind a lot of clouds for our Friday morning, but by lunchtime, we should be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s, but with higher humidity today, it will feel more like the upper 90s.

We stay mostly clear tonight and into Saturday morning, but with the higher humidity around, we won't cool off as much. Saturday will start in the low and mid 70s.

The humidity gets even higher Saturday, making our mid 90s feel more like 100-105 in the afternoon. It will also be mostly sunny and breezy. If you're heading downtown for the College World Series or Fan Fest, make sure you're staying hydrated and taking it easy.

The heat, humidity, sunshine, and wind continue Sunday for Father's Day. Highs will be in the upper 90s.

We make another push for 100 degrees Monday. There will be a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, and it stays breezy.

There will likely be enough time to warm into the mid 90s Tuesday before our next cold front arrives later in the day. This will kick off some showers and storms late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

This cools us off into the upper 80s on Wednesday, but the relief is short lived. The 90s are back Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 94

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 97

