Hot and sunny Memorial Day

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Hot and breezy for your Memorial Day
- Staying warm early this week before cooling off
- Thunderstorms return Thursday
FORECAST
We kick off the week by waking up to temps already in the 60s! We'll stay dry for our Memorial Day, with temps peaking out around the high 80s by this afternoon. Southerly breezes throughout the day might help to cool you off during your outdoor plans!
The warmth continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Most of the rain looks to stay south of Omaha on Wednesday, but some showers are possible close to the Kansas border. Elsewhere, the warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s.
Thunderstorms become more widespread into Thursday, but any severe weather risk looks to be low. Highs will start to drop off, with low 80s in the afternoon.
More storms are possible on Friday. It's not a washout, but scattered storms are possible through the day. The severe risk continues to be low. Highs fall into the upper 70s.
Storm chances continue into the weekend, but they get lower. Highs hold in the upper 70s to near 80.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot & Breezy
High: 89
Wind: S 15-30
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 62
Wind: S 5-15
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warm
High: 89
Wind: SE 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Storms South
High: 87
Wind: SE 5-15
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