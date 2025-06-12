Hot & dry start to the CWS in Omaha, storms possible later this weekend

It will be a warm evening with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. We start Friday morning in the mid 60s.

Friday is looking to be a dry day now for the College World Series! It will be warm, mostly sunny with upper 80s and a little more humidity.

An isolated shower could pop up Saturday, but you're a lot more likely to need sunscreen than rain gear downtown for the CWS. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees.

There's a chance we could see a few thunderstorms late Saturday night, but the better chance for weekend storms will be Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Sunday. While it's not raining, it will be partly cloudy and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s, feeling more like the 90s.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday night and Monday of next week. Monday will turn partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs near 90.

More scattered storms may be possible Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will try to drop us into the mid 80s Wednesday. For now, it doesn't look like much rain would come with this cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Likely Dry

High: 88

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Humid

High: 89

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Muggy

High: 88

