Hot End to the Workweek

After our chilly morning, we warm up to 80 degrees in Omaha this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Parts of southeast Nebraska will be in the mid 80s, while western Iowa will keep running a little cooler, in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday night football games look comfortable, starting in the low 70s, then cooling into the mid 60s by 10 pm.

A cold front arrives overnight, making for a cooler and breezy Saturday. After starting the day near 50, we'll warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will move in throughout the day Sunday, eventually giving way to some hit and miss showers Sunday evening. Temperatures will be near average in the afternoon, in the mid 60s.

Monday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and a lot of sunshine. There's a small chance for a spotty shower to hit your backyard, but most of us will be dry.

Tuesday will be in the low 70s. Rain becomes more likely late into the day and into Wednesday.

Once we dry out, we will be cooling off. Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, followed by a high near 60 on Thursday. We'll keep getting colder into next weekend.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 67

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 65

