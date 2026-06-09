Hot handful of days with spotty storm chances

3 Things to Know



Very hot & humid Tuesday & Wednesday

Midweek storms, some could be severe

CWS Opening Day looks drier, less hot

Forecast

Waking up this morning, that humidity is no joke! Dewpoint temps are already in the lower 70s, and they look like they want to stay there as we head into the afternoon. Because of this, it's going to feel super uncomfortable, with heat index values set for 105 this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 1PM to 9PM for our Tuesday.

A few Tuesday evening storms are possible, but as of now, most of us look to stay dry.

Eventually, a Wednesday evening cold front will bring heat relief and may also bring a few thunderstorms. The best locations to see this rain will be mainly in western Iowa. A few of these storms may become severe, too.

Some rain will likely linger around for Thursday morning, but the main thing is that the milder weather is back with highs in the low to mid-80s, and some returning sunshine by the afternoon.

By Friday, it's looking warm again for the opening day of the College World Series, but the humidity should be down a bit during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend will be warm and partly cloudy, and there is a chance for storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 94

Wind: SE 10-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Warm

Low: 77

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

Some Evening Storms

High: 96

Wind: SE 20-30

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Storms

High: 82

Wind: S 10-25

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