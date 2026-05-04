Hot Monday before some more below average days

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm Monday

Rain & a few storms south of I-80 for Monday evening

Cooler and dry midweek

FORECAST

What a warm way to start the week! We're waking up Monday to some pretty comfy temperatures with virtually no wind. However, that will gradually change as we enter into the afternoon hours, expect winds to now come from the northwest.

A cold front moves through Monday afternoon, bringing a chance of rain and a few storms along and south of I-80. No severe weather is expected, and any rain amounts should be light. Some of this rain could linger into Tuesday morning south of I-80.

As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night will be Wednesday night, when temps dip into the upper 30s again, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.

By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. Our weekend temps look to be back near or even above average by a couple of degrees! While there is a chance for rain over the weekend, we'll have better details as that time gets closer!

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

PM Rain Chance

High: 83

Wind: S 10-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance South

Low: 48

Wind: SW 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Dry

High: 61

Wind: N 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Below Average

High: 60

Wind: NE 5-10

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