Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot start to the week before rain and storms arrive by Tuesday

Once the storms clear, we warm up quickly by next weekend
Hot start to the week before rain and storms arrive by Tuesday
Joseph's 8/2 Evening Forecast
Posted

3 Things to Know

  • Starting the workweek hot
  • Wet Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

After a cool start to the day, Sunday's highs reached the upper 80s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-60s for our lows.

We start off the workweek hot with highs in the low 90s on Monday with lots of sunshine. This will be achieved by a 20-30 mph wind from the south.

A cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing some rain showers. It won't rain all day, however. Highs on Tuesday are a bit cooler, down into the low 80s.

Widespread rain & storms arrive on Wednesday morning, and last into the afternoon. The severe weather risk looks low at this time. However, these storms may produce heavy rain and, in turn, localized flooding. We are much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

The rain is gone by Thursday, and we jump about 10 degrees in the afternoon into the mid-80s.

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s, then the 90s return by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 65
Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 92
Wind: SE 15-25

TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
High: 81
Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY
Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Tim Joseph Paige WX Alert Team 640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast