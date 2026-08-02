Hot start to the week before rain and storms arrive by Tuesday

3 Things to Know



Starting the workweek hot

Wet Tuesday & Wednesday

Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

After a cool start to the day, Sunday's highs reached the upper 80s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-60s for our lows.

We start off the workweek hot with highs in the low 90s on Monday with lots of sunshine. This will be achieved by a 20-30 mph wind from the south.

A cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing some rain showers. It won't rain all day, however. Highs on Tuesday are a bit cooler, down into the low 80s.

Widespread rain & storms arrive on Wednesday morning, and last into the afternoon. The severe weather risk looks low at this time. However, these storms may produce heavy rain and, in turn, localized flooding. We are much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

The rain is gone by Thursday, and we jump about 10 degrees in the afternoon into the mid-80s.

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s, then the 90s return by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 65

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

Wind: SE 15-25

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 81

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-10

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