Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot Start to the Workweek

Hit and miss storm chances
More heat and small storm chances.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 06:40:35-04

The start of the workweek is a hot one. Highs flirt with 90 degrees Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There's a hit and miss storm and shower chance mainly after 2PM, but most of us will stay dry.

Tonight, the clouds will gradually clear with lows reaching into the mid 60s.

Tuesday brings us mostly sunny skies! This helps us warm into the low 90s in the second half of the day. Despite the mostly sunny skies, there is a small chance for spotty storms to form after lunchtime, but most of us stay dry.

A "backdoor cold front", meaning the front moves east to west, will slide through on Wednesday. This could bump temperatures down a few degrees, into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible along the front, mainly in western Iowa.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday with mid-80s for highs and scattered storms, mainly over eastern Nebraska.

We will be drier on Friday before rain and storm chances increase into next weekend. Highs rise back into the upper 80s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

P.M. Isolated Storms
High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018