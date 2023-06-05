Hot Start to the Workweek

The start of the workweek is a hot one. Highs flirt with 90 degrees Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There's a hit and miss storm and shower chance mainly after 2PM, but most of us will stay dry.

Tonight, the clouds will gradually clear with lows reaching into the mid 60s.

Tuesday brings us mostly sunny skies! This helps us warm into the low 90s in the second half of the day. Despite the mostly sunny skies, there is a small chance for spotty storms to form after lunchtime, but most of us stay dry.

A "backdoor cold front", meaning the front moves east to west, will slide through on Wednesday. This could bump temperatures down a few degrees, into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible along the front, mainly in western Iowa.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday with mid-80s for highs and scattered storms, mainly over eastern Nebraska.

We will be drier on Friday before rain and storm chances increase into next weekend. Highs rise back into the upper 80s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

P.M. Isolated Storms

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

