Hot Thursday, But Quickly Cooling Off

Stronger winds out of the south today will be blowing in more heat and humidity, pushing us a good 10 degrees above average. Highs will be near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front arrives into northeast Nebraska overnight, bringing some scattered showers and storms with it. These push southeast towards Omaha by the Friday morning commute. The rain will be hit and miss, so not everyone will see it. The bulk of the rain will be in the morning, but a few spotty showers and storms linger into the afternoon as the cold front moves through cities south of I-80.

After starting Friday in the upper 60s, we only warm into the mid 70s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine returns Saturday, warming us back into the mid 80s. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs back into the low 90s.

We stay very warm Monday. While most of the day will be dry, another cold front arrives Monday night with another round of rain. This cold front will have a little more power, bringing a longer stretch of cooler weather, just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s with a lot of sunshine and low humidity Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 76

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.