Hot today and tomorrow, but relief soon!

3 Things to Know



Heat continues until Tuesday cold front

A stormier Tuesday afternoon and evening

Cooler, mostly at average, for rest of week

Forecast

Happy Labor Day, and happy Monday everyone! Our afternoon looks sunny, but still warm. We've got those afternoon highs in the lower 90s once again. Although we'll be a bit breezy today, with gusts up to 20-30 mph, they'll be coming from the south, and we'll keep with the warmth overnight into Tuesday.

But! Hang tight, as Tuesday should be our last day this week in the 90s as a cold front approaches. Along with the front, thunderstorms will develop along it in the evening. These storms will bring more widespread rain into areas especially south of I-80. They pose a very low, but not nonexistent severe risk. Flooding would be the biggest concern with these storms, so it's a good idea to have ways to receive alert! These storms could also linger into Wednesday morning, but it's more likely they clear out of the area by the afternoon!

The front will pull behind it some welcome cooler weather. We can look forward to some near average temps, as highs drop into the mid-80s and lows into the mid-60s with much lower humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday!

We briefly spike close to 90 again Friday before another storm system brings some rain & cooler weather by the weekend. So far, we even have a chance at seeing some below average temps on Sunday!

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 90

Wind: SE 15-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 77

Wind: SE 10-20

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot with PM Storms

Breezy

High: 93

Wind: SE 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler!

High: 82

Wind: NW 5-10

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