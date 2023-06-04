Hot Weather Continues

We continue to see this copy-paste weather forecast for a coming days, with a few changes from day to day. Warm temperatures with afternoon storms.

On Monday, the afternoon storms will be few and far between, and most stay dry. Highs will be around 90.

Tuesday looks dry for almost all of us, but there might be a shower in central Iowa by the evening. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A "backdoor cold front", meaning the front moves east to west, will slide through on Wednesday. This could bump temperatures down a few degrees, into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible along the front, mainly in western Iowa.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday with mid-80s for highs and scattered storms, mainly over eastern Nebraska.

We will be drier on Friday before rain and storm chances increase into next weekend. Highs rise back into the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.