Hot with small storm chances for the College World Series opening weekend

Temperatures push back above average today with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Omaha and eastern Nebraska. It will be a touch cooler in western Iowa, with mid 80s.

We stay mostly clear tonight and cool off into the upper 60s for Saturday morning.

Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, and then a few more clouds develop in the afternoon as we heat up into the low 90s. By late afternoon, a couple isolated storms could pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but most of us stay dry.

There's a small chance for a little rain early Sunday morning, but there will be a lot of dry time during the day, letting us heat up to near 90 again. Late in the afternoon, a few spotty showers and storms will pop up again. While there will be a few more than Saturday, it still looks like a lot of us stay dry.

A few more scattered showers and storms will move through the region overnight and into early Monday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be most likely Monday and Tuesday, but both days will still bring more dry weather than anything. Highs will be in the upper 80s both afternoons.

There could be a few leftover hit and miss showers Wednesday, and thanks to a weak cold front, we will drop into the low 80s.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s with more sunshine on Juneteenth.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 91

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 90

