Hot with spotty storms possible tomorrow; more storms likely on Tuesday

It feels like summer outside, with highs reaching 90 and a hint of humidity. A few spot storms are possible this evening, but many of us stay dry. Overnight, we stay warm, only falling to around 70.

It will be much of the same for Sunday, highs near 90 with a few evening storms. We could see a couple more storms than Saturday, but many of us will still stay dry. While severe weather is unlikely, any storm could produce some gusty winds or hail. Keep an eye to the sky (and radar) if you will be in downtown Omaha, or anywhere else.

We stay dry on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Some storms will try to roll in Monday night, but these might fall apart before reaching our viewing area.

Our best chance for storms, including severe weather, will be Tuesday. While some storms may be around Tuesday morning, they will redevelop along a cold front Tuesday afternoon. Where this cold front will be is key to severe weather potential. Current forecasts place it along and south of I-80, but this will change. There is also a concern with heavy rain potential (1-2" in spots) that could lead to some flash flooding. Again, this is subject to change.

Some lingering storm chances remain around Wednesday, but they should begin to move to the east by the end of the day. Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 80s.

We lose the rain chances by Juneteenth, but we begin to turn up the heat. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 80s, and we return to the 90s by Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 90

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 85

