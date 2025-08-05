Hotter weather ahead with more storms possible

The rain kept Omaha cooler Monday, but with mostly sunny and dry skies today, we'll be warmer with mid 80s. The humidity will also be climbing through the day.

Overnight, scattered storms will arrive from the north. A couple of these could be strong enough to produce some strong wind and a couple pockets of hail. Some of the storms will likely continue into the Wednesday morning commute, but there will be plenty of dry areas to start the day too. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the morning.

A few hit and miss storms will continue into Wednesday afternoon, but a lot more of us will be dry for the second half of the day. The dry areas will be partly cloudy with upper 80s. It will also be a bit breezy at times with winds around 15-25 mph.

Thursday could also start with a few hit and miss showers and storms, but about half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be dry all day. The afternoon brings more sunshine. It will be breezy and humid with low 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 90s across eastern Nebraska and low 90s across western Iowa.

The weekend rain is trying to slow down. It looks like we'll be dry long enough now Saturday to push into the low 90s. Then, late Saturday and into Sunday, showers and storms will become more likely. Although, if the slowing continues, more of this could land on Sunday vs. Saturday.

Sunday won't be as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Monday with a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Breezy

High: 91

