Humidity Makes A Comeback

Skies will gradually clear Thursday, letting in more sunshine for the second half of the day. This gets most of us into the low 90s again, but if clouds are more stubborn in some cities, some of us will get held back into the upper 80s.

The sunshine is back in full force Friday, keeping the low 90s around to end the workweek. It will also be more muggy Friday afternoon, making it feel closer to the mid to upper 90s.

As our next cold front arrives, a few spotty showers and storms move in for us to dodge Friday evening and night. This could impact a few Friday night football games, but a number of them should stay dry. Any rain ends overnight. Some of these storms have the potential to hold onto pockets of small hail and strong winds.

We cool back off a bit and drop the humidity again for the weekend, making for some great weather for the Huskers home opener!

Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.... which we will repeat for Sunday.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs back in the upper 80s, and we could get back to 90 Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Morning Clouds

Clearing Skies

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear

Comfortable

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 93

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 85

